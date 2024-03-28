Fire Damages Outbuilding Wednesday Afternoon Near Raymond

RAYMOND–(KFOR Mar. 28)–Fire crews from Raymond and Valparaiso on Wednesday afternoon battled a fire at an outbuilding in northwestern Lancaster County that left behind about $170,000 in damage.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the fire happened near NW 84th and West Rock Creek Road. He says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is still conducting their investigation, but it may have been a faulty electrical issue.

A pickup truck, trailer, numerous car parts and several tools were damaged. No one was hurt. Houchin says the house didn’t suffer any damage, since it was farther away from the outbuilding.