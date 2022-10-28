Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the Devaney Center, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.

Workers for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities had to be called out to check the concrete support for the bridge, since it was so heated by the flames that it prompted the closure of Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street.