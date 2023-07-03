Fireworks Are Legal Monday and Tuesday in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–While fireworks can be legally sold and shot off here in Lincoln July 3rd and 4th, not all fireworks, like bottle rockets and sky lanterns, are technically allowed inside the city limits.

Lincoln Fire Inspector Jason Relford says the biggest issue with those is that you don’t have any control over where they are going. Once bottle rockets go up, there is really no control over where it heads, unless its pointed in a certain direction. Relford adds with sky lanterns they are subject to which direction the wind is blowing and could land on roofs, trees or garbage cans and catch them on fire.

Relford says fireworks can be legally shot off in Lincoln Monday from 8am to 11pm and Tuesday from 8am to midnight.