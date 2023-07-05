Fireworks Clean Up, Fireworks and Ammo Amnesty Wednesday at Oak Lake Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–Unused fireworks and ammunition may be taken to a free collection event Wednesday.

It’s being hosted by the Bureau of Fire Prevention, the event will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the east parking lot at Oak Lake Park, near 1st and Charleston streets. Lincoln Fire Inspector Jason Relford says regardless of what you have for fireworks and ammo, there will be no questions asked when you drop them off. He adds keeping those items in your home can be hazardous.

Meanwhile, you can volunteer to help with cleanup, following Monday’s Lincoln’s Uncle Sam Jam.

Environmental health educator with LTU’s watershed management division Erin Kubicek says you don’t need to bring anything and you’ll get extended reach grabbers and trash bags for the clean up. Everything is happening Wednesday from 10am to 1pm at Oak Lake Park. You’ll also be provided a free lunch.

To sign up, click here.