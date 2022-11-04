Flood Accuses Biden Of Censoring Free Speech

Candidate Mike Flood (C) Flanked by Governor Pete Ricketts (l) and Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police President Jim Maguire (R). Photo by Charlie Brogan, KFOR News

Washington, D.C. (November 4, 2022) Nebraska First District Congressman Mike Flood has joined fellow Republicans in accusing President Biden of using the Department of Homeland Security to censor criticism.

Flood signed on to a letter sent by G-O-P members of the house oversight committee to Homeland Security Department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking for documents and other materials to demonstrate steps taken to work with Social Media Sites.

The Congressional Republicans are accusing the department of working with social media sites, to either cut off users who post criticism of the President, limit their reach, or place warning labels on their posts. Flood said the federal government should not be censoring free speech.

See their entire letter here.https://republicans-oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/DHS-Censorship-Letter-11022022.pdf