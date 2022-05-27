Food Bank Of Lincoln Echoes Jif Alert

LINCOLN, Neb.(May 27, 2022) —Per a voluntary recall of select Jif products by the J.M. Smucker Co., the Food Bank of Lincoln is advising certain Jif peanut butter products be discarded immediately due to a potential salmonella contamination.
According to the company’s announcement, recalled products have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included on the packaging alongside the best-if-used-by date. The list of products is also available at: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-products-sold-us-potential-salmonella.
The Food Bank of Lincoln did not distribute any of the potentially contaminated product at its mobile food distributions; however, the peanut butter may have been received via food donations to the organization and subsequently dispersed via a Food Bank partner agency. If Jif peanut butter was received from a Food Bank partner agency, please review the lot code on the product and discard accordingly.
The Food Bank of Lincoln will continue to monitor donations for potentially contaminated peanut butter and discard products on this list.
Questions can be directed to the Food Bank of Lincoln at (402) 466-8170.