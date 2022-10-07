FOOTBALL: Bauman’s Three TDs Help East Past Lincoln High

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–After a tied game at halftime, the Lincoln East football team found the spark they needed in the second half from junior running back and linebacker Dash Bauman.

Baumann ran 18 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns, one of which was a pick-six, to help the Spartans to a 28-7 victory over Lincoln High on Thursday night at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR. Spartan wide-receiver Malachi Coleman did not play Thursday night because of an unspecified injury.

East (4-3) jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead on a one-yard run from Baumann, then Lincoln High countered in the second quarter with a 47-yard run by Kenneth Williams into Spartan territory. A few plays later, Julian Babahnov capped the 79-yard drive with a three-yard scoring run and the Links tied the game 7-7 at halftime.



The opening drive of the second half, East took control on Baumann’s one-yard touchdown run. Lincoln High lost a fumble, but East’s drive was stopped and forced to punt. Then Baumann intercepted an Adonis Hutchinson pass and returned it for another touchdown with the Spartans up 21-7 after three quarters.

East capped off the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run from Jackson Byers to seal the victory. The Spartans need one more win to clinch a playoff spot and could do so with Lincoln North Star next Friday night or in two weeks at Class A No.1 Gretna.

Lincoln High (3-4) needs to win out their final two games of the regular season to be considered in the playoffs. The Links play Columbus next Friday and host Millard South in two weeks.