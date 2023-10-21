FOOTBALL: Gretna’s Defense Too Dominant for Lincoln East

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–Defense from Class A No. 6 Gretna proved to be too much for the No. 9 Lincoln East football team.

The Dragons held the Spartans to 108 yards of total offense in a 31-14 victory for Gretna to improve to 7-2 and secure a home game in next week’s Class A Playoff opening round.

East finishes the regular season at 6-3 and will likely be an 11th-seed in the Class A playoff bracket, when pairings are officially released on Saturday morning. It’s possible the Spartans could play potential No. 6 seed Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field next Friday night.

East struck first when Mikhale Ford picked a pass from Gretna quarterback Alex Wilcoxson and returned it to the Dragon 4-yard line. On the next play, Dash Bauman scored on a 4-yard run for a 7-0 Spartan lead.

Late in the second quarter, East got another interception when DJ Singleton stepped into the passing lane and picked a Wilcoxson pass 49-yards to the Dragon 27-yard line. Spartan quarterback Jeter Worthley scored three plays later but Gretna still lead 21-14 at halftime.

The East defense did have difficulty handling Gretna running back Isaiah Weber, who ran the ball 32 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Wilcoxson threw for 150 yards in the victory.

Gretna is expected to be a No. 7 seed and host No. 10 Omaha North next Friday.

Click the link below to hear the podcast of Friday’s game.

Football: Gretna at Lincoln East 10-20-23.