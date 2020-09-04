      Weather Alert

FOOTBALL: Walters Picks Up 400-Yard Performance In East Win Over Papio South

Sep 4, 2020 @ 11:05am

LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 3)–Noah Walters threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns in helping Lincoln East rally back in the second half to beat Papillion-LaVista South 37-32 in high school football Thursday night, a game that aired on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.

It took a couple of third quarter touchdown passes from Walters to junior wide-receiver Cooper Erikson to erase a 25-14 deficit early on and give the Spartans the lead the rest of the way at 28-25.  Erikson, a 6-4 junior, caught a 31-yard TD pass and another from 27-yards.

East (2-0) went up 30-25 in the fourth quarter, when defensive lineman sacked Papillion-LaVista South quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick in the end zone for a safety.  The Spartans went up 37-25 with 9:24 left in the game, when Walters found receiver Carter Glenn on a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Papio South (0-2) added a late touchdown on a four-yard run from Devyn Jones to pull within five with 2:54 to play.  AJ Seizys recovered an on-side kick for East and the Spartans held on by running out the clock.

East wasted no time getting on the board early.  Two plays, 71-yards, DeKendrick McCray on a jet sweep play ran the ball in from 10-yards out to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 11:30 left in the first quarter.  About three-and-a-half minutes later, Walters threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Glenn to extend the Spartan lead to 14-0, before Papio South rattled off 22 unanswered points.  That included an interception by Broden Bahl, who ran the ball back 94-yards for a touchdown that gave the Titans their first lead at 15-14 with four minutes left in the second quarter.

Bahl came through again for Papio South, intercepting a pass at the East 30-yard line, which set up Jones for a four-yard touchdown run that put the Titans up 22-14 at halftime.