Former Husker Rex Burkhead Announces Retirement After 10 Year NFL Career

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 18: Rex Burkhead #28 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–Former Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead announced today that he is retiring from the NFL after a 10 year playing career.

Burkhead made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

Burkhead was drafted by Cincinnati in 2013 and spent four seasons with the Bengals. He then spent four seasons with the New England Patriots where he won his first and only Super Bowl in 2018. He played his final two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Burkhead ends his NFL career with 1,908 career rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also totaled 1,534 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns during his career.