Fortenberry Wins Re-Election In Competitive First District Race, Sasse Also Wins Re-Election Bid In U.S. Senate
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Nebraska First District Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has won a ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He overcame a challenge from Democrat and former Lincoln State Sen. Kate Bolz. The race was unusually competitive. Fortenberry commended Bolz for running a strong campaign.
Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse easily defeated two Democratic challengers in the GOP-dominated state. Sasse beat scandal-plagued Democratic nominee Chris Janicek, who refused to leave the race even after his party disavowed him for sending sexually explicit texts about a campaign staffer.
Nebraska Democratic Party officials spent months trying to force Janicek out of the race, but state law does not allow them to remove his name from the ballot without his permission. Sasse also bested the Nebraska Democratic Party’s preferred candidate, Preston Love Jr., who ran as a write-in candidate.
Republican Rep. Adrian Smith easily won reelection in Nebraska’s conservative 3rd Congressional District.