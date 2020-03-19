Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools Accepting Requests for Emergency Assistance
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is now accepting requests for emergency assistance from LPS students and their families affected by COVID-19.
Families of LPS students in need may request funds to help with:
- Childcare
- Medical Costs
- Rent or Housing Costs
- Utilities
- Other emergencies as necessary
The form for assistance is available at FoundationforLPS.org.
“We have set up the LPS: COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund to meet this need,” said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, president of the Foundation shared. “In partnership with LPS and other social services organizations in our community, the Foundation for LPS will collect and distribute these emergency funds.”
