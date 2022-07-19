Four People Wounded, One Critical After Tuesday Morning Shooting In Central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–Lincoln Police continue investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Tuesday morning in a central Lincoln neighborhood that left four people wounded, one of them critically.
Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers were called to the area of 28th and “T” Streets on several reports of gunshots being heard, followed by a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area. Officers arrived and found evidence of shots being fired, but didn’t find any wounded people. At the same time, officers were told that four people arrived at a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds.
Vollmer says a 36-year-old woman was treated and released for gunshot wounds to her right leg and arm, while a 23-year-old man was treated and released for gunshot wounds to his right shoulder. A 15-year-old male was treated and released for wounds to his right foot. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Sgt. Vollmer says no arrests have been made and, as of 10am Tuesday, LPD’s Crime Scene Unit remained at the scene gathering forensic evidence and searching for any security video in the area that may help in the investigation. If you have information on this shooting, call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
