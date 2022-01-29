Weather Alert
Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Jan 28, 2022 @ 10:07pm
Boys
Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln North Star 58
Grand Island 46, Lincoln Northeast 44 OT
Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 31
Kearney 66, Lincoln High 56
Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista South 53
Gretna 56, Omaha Central 50
Omaha Bryan 59, Papillion-LaVista 53
Omaha North 60, Omaha Benson 47
Omaha Skutt 68, Hastings 41
Omaha Burke 63, Bellevue East 59
Millard South 50, Millard West 32
Fremont 58, Norfolk 54
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross 39
Auburn 66, Superior 19
Centennial 53, Thayer Central 37
EMC Championship
Bennington 47, Waverly 38
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 74, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Pius X 63, Columbus 31
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln North Star 28
Bellevue East 72, Omaha Burke 20
Millard South 63, Millard West 50
Fremont 62, Norfolk 36
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westside 28
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Bryan-forfeit
Omaha Central 59, Gretna 40
Omaha Skutt 41, Hastings 18
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha North 17
Sterling 50, Lewiston 40
Milford 43, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Superior 48, Auburn 47
Thayer Central 36, Centennial 23
EMC Championship
Elkhorn North 54, Norris 37
Lincoln News
Child suffers concussion after LPS bus rolls into curb
5 hours ago
Proclamation Recognizes Pro-Life Flag in Nebraska
6 hours ago
Fortenberry Claims Flood “putting illegal immigrants over hardworking Nebraska families”
8 hours ago
