Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln North Star 73, Lincoln Northeast 53
Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61
Lincoln High 78, Fremont 77
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln East 30
Parkview Christian 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39
Norris 53, Nebraska City 34
Aurora 43, Waverly 37
Bellevue East 62, Omaha Benson 58
Bellevue West 58, Papillion-LaVista 47
Elkhorn South 68, Omaha Burke 61
Omaha Central 64, Omaha South 49
Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Omaha North 33
Columbus 58, Omaha Gross 48 (OT)
Millard North 66, Millard West 64 (OT)
Grand Island 74, Kearney 63
Papillion-LaVista South 77, Omaha Bryan 64
Hastings 55, North Platte 37
Seward 48, Blair 47
Omaha Roncalli 52, Ralston 51
Wahoo 86, Arlington 51
HTRS 49, Sterling 45
Platteview 51, Syracuse 38
Douglas County West 69, Ashland-Greenwood 60
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln East 56
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln North Star 50
Fremont 47, Lincoln High 45
Norfolk 59, Lincoln Southeast 44
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47, Parkview Christian 10
Aurora at Waverly
Norris 79, Nebraska City 44
Malcolm 32, Yutan 19
Bellevue East 57, Omaha Benson 53
Gretna 66, Omaha Northwest 46
Hastings 45, North Platte 41
Kearney 62, Grand Island 28
Millard North 57, Millard West 39
Omaha Burke 57, Elkhorn South 54
Omaha Central 78, Omaha South 36
Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue West 52
Papillion-LaVista South 82, Omaha Bryan 12
Blair 53, Seward 37
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Douglas County West 43
Wahoo 41, Arlington 35
Syracuse 50, Platteview 43