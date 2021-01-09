Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36
Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57
Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51
Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Waverly 50, Norris 41
Milford 55, Malcolm 54
Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, Iowa 72
Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30
Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Skutt 81, Omaha Roncalli 48
Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51
Platteview 62, Bennington 57
Papillion-LaVista 51, Bellevue East 45
Ralston 52, Omaha Gross 45
Girls
Lincoln High 73, Grand Island 23
Kearney 48, Lincoln Southeast 30
Malcolm 45, Milford 33
Norris 50, Waverly 29
Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22
Bellevue West 43, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, Iowa 38
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Omaha Central 71, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Gross 72, Ralston 19
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha South 23
Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue East 49