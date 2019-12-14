Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Pius X 51, Lincoln Southeast 43
Bellevue East 78, Lincoln Northeast 70 OT
Kearney 60, Lincoln East 40
Elkhorn 48, Norris 33
Waverly 53, Blair 30
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Lincoln Christian 53
Bellevue West 72, Omaha Benson 56
Gretna 51, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Grand Island 61, Fremont 48
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Bryan 43
Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha North 58
Omaha Westside 87, Omaha Northwest 63
Millard North 81, Omaha Burke 62
Millard South 52, Elkhorn South 50
Alliance 51, Columbus 47
Grand Island Northwest 58, Crete 48
Palmyra 46,Mead 36
Diller-Odell 38, Sterling 35
Milford at Fairbury
Omaha Skutt 82, North Platte 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Friend 18
Plattsmouth 65, Nebraska City 62
Wahoo 66, Wayne 59
Wahoo Neumann 61, Norfolk Catholic 33
Ashland-Greenwood 55, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Yutan 47, Freeman 20
Southern at Tri County
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Southeast 23
Lincoln Northeast 47, Bellevue East 34
Lincoln High 60, Lincoln North Star 50
Lincoln East 66, Kearney 57
Elkhorn 32, Norris 23
Blair 54, Waverly 36
Lincoln Christian 46, Lincoln Lutheran 21
Bellevue West 48, Omaha Benson 37
Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 36
Fremont 65, Grand Island 18
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Marian
Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha North 27
Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Northwest 54
Millard North 53, Omaha Burke 51
Millard South 71, Elkhorn South 37
Columbus 54, Alliance 23
Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 28
Mead 40, Palmyra 27
Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 36
Milford 47, Fairbury 42
North Platte 60, Omaha Skutt 38
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Friend 8
Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24
Wayne 47, Wahoo 44
Norfolk Catholic 47, Wahoo Neumann 34
Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Freeman at Yutan 51, Freeman 36
Southern 29, Tri County 27