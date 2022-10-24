Friday Is Voter Registration Deadline for November 8th General Election

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag.

(KFOR NEWS October 24, 2022) Lincoln—Lancaster County Election Commissioner, David Shively, reminds voters the last day to register to vote for the November 8th General Election is Friday, October 28th. However, voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office. The date to register online or to have a mail-in voter registration application form postmarked was Friday, October 21st.

Shively indicated that any Lancaster County resident may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street. The Election Commissioner’s office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28th.

Lancaster County citizens who will be 18 on or before November 8, 2022, have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must do so by October 28th for the registration to be effective for the November 8th General Election. Voters in neighboring counties must register to vote at their local election commissioner’s or county clerk’s office.