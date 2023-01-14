Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 1-13-23
Boys
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln North Star 66 OT
Waverly 59, Bennington 57
Norris 36, Blair 33
Boone Central 71, Lincoln Christian 48
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Raymond Central 21
Malcolm 67, Nebraska City 35
Creighton Prep 76, Papillion-LaVista 37
Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Benson 47
Elkhorn 58, Elkhorn North 49
Grand Island 49, Fremont 44
Millard North 58, Omaha Central 52
North Platte 49, Lexington 8
Omaha North 66, Omaha South 23
Omaha Westview 59, Omaha Buena Vista 16
Omaha Roncalli 64, Fort Calhoun 45
Omaha Skutt 64, Omaha Gross 30
Crete 50, York 43
Omaha Concordia 61, Wahoo Neumann 28
Wahoo 78, Platteview 46
Beatrice 60, Plattsmouth 33
Auburn 66, Fairbury 27
Elmwood-Murdock 45, Conestoga 37
Girls
Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Raymond Central 38
Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30
Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20
Norris 34, Blair 19
Waverly 45, Bennington 37
MUDECAS Tournament “A” Division 3rd Place
BDS 44, Parkview Christian 41, 2 OT
Other scores
Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18
Fremont 56, Grand Island 17
Millard North 62, Omaha Central 56
Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41
Omaha Duchesne 52, Omaha Gross 17
Omaha South 51, Omaha North 47
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Conestoga 35
York 54, Crete 26
Wahoo 47, Platteview 20
Beatrice 52, Plattsmouth 29
Auburn 49, Fairbury 21
Wahoo Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38