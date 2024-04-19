Funeral Service Friday for Fallen Ceresco Police Officer

LINCOLN–Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments on Friday will join friends and family to honor the life of Ceresco Police Officer Ross Bartlett, who died last Friday night after a crash in northern Lancaster County.

Services for Bartlett are set for 10:30am Friday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church off of 84th and Pioneers. A funeral procession will then go from St. Mark’s to Roper and Sons Mortuary at 44th and “O”, with a private family burial to happen at a later date.

Officer Bartlett was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital, after his cruiser was hit by a truck along southbound Highway 77 and Little Salt Road, about mile south of Ceresco last Friday night. Bartlett had just pulled over another car and both were hit on the shoulder of the highway. The investigation is ongoing.

A livestream of the funeral will be carried through the St. Mark’s website by clicking the link below.

