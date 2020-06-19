Garth Brooks’ Drive-In Concert To Be Shown At Lancaster Event Center
cnn.com
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 19)–It turns out that Garth Brooks’ Drive-In Broadcast Concert is coming to Lincoln next Saturday, June 27.
The show will be shown at hundreds of outdoor theaters and venues across the United States and Canada, including the Lancaster Event Center. Show time will be at 9:15pm and you must buy a ticket to see it. General admission tickets went on sale Friday morning at 11am through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and were available on a limited basis.
Kendra Ronnau, President of Lancaster County Agricultural Society said, “We are excited to open up the fairgrounds after being closed for three months with this unique, fun family-friendly event that our expert staff, that runs the largest county fair in Nebraska, knows how to make special. Thanks for coming out to support your operationally unsubsidized fairgrounds!”
Spots are first-come, first-serve.
Multiple food trucks will be on hand, too.