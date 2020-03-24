Gateway Mall Will Be Closing Down For Two Weeks
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 24)–Officials at Gateway Mall say they are temporarily shutting down for two weeks, amid concerns of coronavirus.
The mall closed at 7pm Monday and will be opening up on Monday, April 6. Restaurants or other services retailers may be open at different hours. Dillard’s has chose to stay open for now. Gateway Mall management will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidelines issued by local and national health officials.
For more updates, visit ShoppingGatewayMall.com.