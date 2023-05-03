Gaylor Baird Wins Second Term as Lincoln’s Mayor

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–After what has been considered by many the most expensive mayor’s race in Lincoln’s history, 44% of registered voters turned out at the polls on Tuesday to re-elect incumbent Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird for a second-term in office.

With all 177 precincts reporting and 99% of the vote counted, Gaylor Baird got 54% of the vote to Republican challenger and former Lincoln State Senator Suzanne Geist’s 46%. The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office still needs to count roughly 3,000 early vote ballots turned in on Tuesday and 690 provisional and all resolution ballots They will be counted later this week.

There will be three new members of the Lincoln City Council and won that won re-election. Incumbent Democrat James Michael Bowers won another four years to the District 1 Council seat that represents northeast Lincoln. Democrat Justin Carlson won the District 3 seat on the Council that covers most of southwest Lincoln and another Democrat, Brodey Weber, won District 4 that covers northwest Lincoln. In what was the tightest Council race of the night was in District 2 between Democrat Bailey Feit and Republican Tom Duden, with Duden coming from behind to claim the southeast Lincoln seat.

Piyush Srivastav won the district 2 seat on the Lincoln School Board, while Democrat Annie Mumgaard won re-election in District 4 and Bob Rauner won District 6. Two seats open on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors go to Chris Stokes and Chris Hove. All the results from Tuesday’s election are at this link: City General Election Results.