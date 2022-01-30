GIRLS BASKETBALL: No. 7 Southwest Upsets No. 2 Omaha Central

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest continues to get better and better each game and proved they are capable of pulling off an upset, too.
The Silver Hawks (14-3) got a team-high 17 points from Freddie Wallace for a 60-46 victory over No. 2 Omaha Central in a girls basketball game Saturday afternoon in a game heard on KFOR.
Southwest got a second quarter spark off two three-pointers from Aniya Seymore to start a 13-0 run, which saw the Silver Hawks take a 27-20 halftime lead. Central would only get closer than five the rest of the way and Southwest pulled away in the third quarter, by having sophomore guard Kennadi Williams get a steal and layup to extend the lead to 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Central (17-2) did get a game-high 24 points from senior post Ital Lopuyo before she fouled out about halfway through the final quarter. The Eagles also lost sophomore guard Inia Jones in the third quarter due to an injury. She finished with only two points.
Williams added 10 points in the Southwest victory.
Listen back to the game via podcast by clicking the links below.
Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball 1st Half
Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball 2nd Half