GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Southwest Returns to State Behind Williams’ 26 Points

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Senior guard Kennadi Williams scored a game-high 26 points to lead the No. 2 Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team to a 58-40 victory over Omaha Westside to win the A-2 District championship on Friday night.

The Silver Hawks (21-3) have now won eight straight games and were perfect at home all season. This will mark the eighth consecutive year Southwest has earned a trip to the State Tournament.

Williams, a Nebraska basketball and softball commit, left for about two minutes of game time with an apparent injury, only to return and continue playing. She made three, three-pointers in the first quarter and had 16 points by halftime.

Omaha Westside, who finishes the season at 14-13, got nine points each from Kara Stricklin and Elise Pederson.

A-2 Girls District Basketball Championship: Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southwest 2-23-24