GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Links Down Mustangs For First Finals Appearance Since 1992

Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (24) goes up for a shot surrounding by Millard North defenders Avril Smith (14), Mya Sohl (32) and Ellie McCarville (10) in Friday night's Class A girls state basketball semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–The mission for the Lincoln High girls basketball team was to get past the Class A state tournament semifinals this season, after the Links were eliminated a year ago in the same spot by eventual state champion Fremont.

A year later, Lincoln High found itself in familiar territory and on Friday night the Links managed to get out ahead of No. 2 seed Millard North to earn a 52-38 victory to advance on to Saturday’s 6:15pm Class A state championship game, which you can hear on KFOR. Lincoln High will face top-seed Millard South, who defeated No. 4 Bellevue West 68-47 in Friday’s semifinal round.

Lincoln High improved to 25-1 and brings a 24-game win streak into their first state championship game appearance since 1992, ironically when the Links finished runner-up to Millard South. The last time Lincoln High won a state title in girls basketball was 1980.

Senior guard Bri Robinson led the charge for the Links, scoring a game-high 17 points and hitting a three-pointer toward the end of the second quarter when she hit a three-pointer that gave Lincoln High a 29-18 halftime lead. When Millard North started the second half on a 6-0 run, Robinson responded with a basket to extend the Links’ lead back to seven, 31-24, that started a 15-2 run that continued into the fourth quarter.

Nya Jock, who scored all 12 of her points from behind the three-point arc, capped the run with her fourth tray of the night and Lincoln High only allowed Millard North to get as close as 12 points the rest of the game.

Dyvine Harris added 11 points in the Lincoln High victory. Avril Smith paced Millard North, who finished the season at 23-3, with 11 points.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Lincoln High vs. Millard North Girls Basketball 1st Half

Lincoln High vs. Millard North Girls Basketball 2nd Half