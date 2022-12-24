Gov. Ricketts’ Christmas Statement

(KFOR NEWS December 24, 2022) Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, 2022.

“It was over two millennia ago when an angel shared the good news with a group of shepherds: That on that silent night in a small town in Israel, the savior of our world was born. And the heavenly hosts marked that joyous occasion by singing, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

“I hope that you have the chance to gather with your family and loved ones to join in that same celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth. And as you do, I’d encourage you to remember those who preserve that “peace on earth” the angels spoke of: The brave men and women of our Armed Forces. We recognize that many of them won’t be home for Christmas. It’s their vigilance that ensures we can safely enjoy ours. We’re grateful for their sacrifice — and we pray daily for their safe return.“

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and joyous holiday season. If you’re traveling this week, please drive safely and buckle up.”

