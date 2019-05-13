Gov. Ricketts Recognizes Students for Top ACT/SAT Scores

Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a recognition ceremony, Monday, for 44 graduating high school seniors who earned a top score of 36 on the ACT and/or 1600 on the SAT. The ceremony took place in the Warner Legislative Chamber at the State Capitol.

“Congratulations to each one of you for achieving the highest mark possible on your college entrance exam,” said Governor Ricketts in an address to the students. “This remarkable accomplishment bears witness to your exceptional hard work, discipline, and determination. I wish you the best in your future studies, and hope you will continue to make Nebraska home as you start your careers.”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT Director of State Services Rob Dennis joined the Governor at the recognition ceremony. They presented students with certificates recognizing their achievement in academic excellence.

“Congratulations to the outstanding Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. “These students are a great example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration and their parents and teachers are proud of their work. We wish them the best in what is sure to be a bright future.”

This year’s number of students with top scores (44) was double the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2018. Eight students from Lincoln East accomplished the feat, as did seven from Millard North.

The graduating students who earned a top score are:

ACT and SAT

Matthew Muellner, Omaha Creighton Prep

Josh Gromowsky, Omaha Skutt

SAT

Ryan Hruby, Millard West

Sukanya Kennamthiang, Omaha Brownell Talbot

ACT

Casey Nolte, Bellevue East

Joshua Welling, Bellevue West

Mia Giandinoto, Elkhorn

Megan Raszler, Elkhorn

Patrick Collins, Elkhorn Mount Michael

J.P. Jensen, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Ted Gernhart, Elkhorn South

Michael Kelly, Elkhorn South

Brock Parker, Gering

Samuel Harvey, Grand Island

Kyle Allen, Lincoln East

Alix Cui, Lincoln East

Alexander Petty, Lincoln East

Akshit Sharma, Lincoln East

Jennifer Wang, Lincoln East

Crystal Xu, Lincoln East

Isaac Zhang, Lincoln East

Enya Zhu, Lincoln East

Eric Lesiak, Lincoln High

Johanna Schubert, Lincoln High

Thomas Kotopka, Lincoln Pius X

Ethan Chen, Millard North

Noah Ford, Millard North

Campbell Haasch, Millard North

William Nervig, Millard North

Khoa Nguyen, Millard North

Charlie Peng, Millard North

Emma Ulrich, Millard North

Alex Vaslow, Millard West

Laura Liu, Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Meera Nair, Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Samuel Forrest, Omaha Creighton Prep

Lesley Lam, Omaha Duchesne Academy

Abby McGill, Omaha Marian

Noah Crawford, Omaha North

Nathan Fletcher, Omaha Skutt

Joseph McAuliffe, Omaha Skutt

Ciara Baumert, Omaha Westside

Jackson Haselhorst, Papillion-La Vista South

Darby Ronning, Papillion-La Vista South

