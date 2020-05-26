Governor Extends Senior Drivers Licenses
Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an Executive Order extending Driver’s Licenses for all Nebraskans 72 and older with expiration dates between now and the end of 2020.
The Governor said the extensions are good for one year.
“The idea is to avoid having our Seniors standing in line and putting them at risk for Covid 19.”
State Director of Motor Vehicles Rhonda Lahm added that the easiest and quickest way for most drivers to renew their licenses is to do so online.
Nebraska Warns Of Phone Scam Seeking Driver’s Licenses