Governor Pillen Leads Delegation On First Trade Mission to Vietnam

(KFOR Lincoln July 8, 2023) Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen will lead a delegation to Vietnam aimed at growing trade opportunities that will benefit Nebraska. Spokesperson Laura Stimple told KFOR in a news release, the group has multiple stops scheduled throughout the country during the week-long visit, starting Sunday, July 9. Other members of the team include Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, Chancellor Joanne Li of the University of Nebraska – Omaha and ag-related business, academic and government representatives.

Governor Pillen said quote “Vietnam is an important and growing export market for Nebraska with processed feed like corn gluten, soybean meal and distillers grains, We are positioned well to meet growing demands for ag products and identify other, yet untapped, opportunities to partner with Vietnam going forward.”

Earlier this year, a delegation consisting of Nebraska business leaders and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) went to Vietnam to discuss both business and educational opportunities. According to the most recent data (2021), total export value to Vietnam from Nebraska exceeds $946 million dollars. With a growing population of 104 million, the country buys a significant quantity of dairy products, eggs, dry edible beans, as well as beef from Nebraska.

“I’m excited to have Vietnam as my first trade mission,” said Gov. Pillen. “Southeast Asia is an important market for Nebraska, and we are primed and ready to meet demands for ag goods.”