Governor Ricketts Frowns Upon Articles of Impeachment
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement, Tuesday, on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.
“Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have wasted countless hours and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to remove a duly elected President. Their sham articles of impeachment have come at the expense of the American people’s priorities, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement which has been delayed for over a year. Should House Democrats vote to impeach, I expect President Trump to be fully exonerated by the Senate.”
