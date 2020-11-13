Governor Ricketts Issues New DHM Based On Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Governor Pete Ricketts addresses the media from quartantine at home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–Governor Pete Ricketts has laid out future directed health measures, if hospital capacity for coronavirus patients in Nebraska reaches certain levels during a 14-day period. Right now, the capacity level is at 20%, or the orange category.
The Governor says there are 1,170 people hospitalized for coronavirus in Nebraska with about 25 new patients each day.
If the state gets to 25% occupancy or the red category, youth extracurricular sports and activities won’t be allowed below the high school level and fan attendance is immediate family only for high school and college level competition. Based on where the hospital capacity is at (20% of beds occupied by coronavirus patients) – elective surgeries will be postponed.
If COVID-19 patients occupy 25% of hospital beds, bars will be required to go to carry-out, delivery, and drive-thru only. Restaurants will be able to be open, but only during certain hours, churches will require six feet of separation between households, indoor gatherings will be 10 person rule, outdoor will be 25 person. A DHM starts Monday, where all in patient procedures that can wait four weeks or longer are prohibited. Outpatient procedures are still allowed.
Speaking from quarantine inside his home, the governor said Friday, “We need all Nebraskans to step up.” This includes informal and family gatherings.
Below is the chart laid out by the governor.