Governors Unveil Plan to Address Border Crisis

Oct 6, 2021 @ 4:01pm

U.S.-MEXICO BORDER – Governor Pete Ricketts joined nearly a dozen other Governors to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and unveil a plan to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country.  During the visit, the Governors received a briefing, hosted a media availability, and surveyed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The plan contained in the joint policy framework released by the Governors includes ten points

  • Continue Title 42 public health restrictions
  • Fully reinstate the Migrant Protocol Protections
  • Finish securing the border
  • End catch and release
  • Clear the judicial backlog
  • Resume the deportation of all criminals
  • Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking
  • Re-enter all agreements with Northern Triangle partner countries and Mexico
  • Send a clear message to potential migrants
  • Deploy more federal law enforcement officers

You can read the full joint policy framework by clicking here.  You can watch the news conference hosted by the Governors by clicking here.

