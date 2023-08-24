The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels do some flyover work over Memorial Stadium on Thursday morning, ahead of this weekend’s Guardians of Freedom Air Show at the Lincoln Airport. (Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–Preparations are underway for the Guardians of Freedom Air Show this weekend at the Lincoln Airport.

Derek Feyerherm with Visit Lincoln told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will perform demonstrations with new Super Hornet aircraft, while the Navy’s F-35 C stealth plane, the Air Force’s F-16c Viper demonstration teams and EA-18 growlers will be performing.

More than 100,000 guests expected each day, those attending the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 are advised to plan for possible congested traffic conditions. The free event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day in Airpark, NW. 38th Street.

The City of Lincoln, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and Nebraska State Patrol encourage drivers to stay focused, alert, and expect a large increase in traffic in and around Lincoln and on Interstate 80 that can lead to sudden slowdowns and congestion on the roads.

Travel notes:

From I-80, take the NW. 48th Street, Exit 395 and head north following the airshow signs.

From West “O” Street, take NW. 48th Street and head north following the airshow signs.

From eastbound Hwy. 34, turn onto NW. 48th Street and head south following airshow signs.

From westbound Hwy. 34, turn onto the NW. 27th Street exit and head south following airshow signs.

StarTran Route 46-Arnold Heights riders are encouraged to plan for delays due to airshow traffic.

Parking:

Free parking is available throughout Airpark, from NW. 48th Street east to the airshow grounds, and from West Cuming Street south to West Mathis Street.

Additional information is available at lincolnairshow.com. To avoid traffic challenges, community members and event attendees are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.