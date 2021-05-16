Gunshots fired after party in NE Lincoln
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN – (May 16, 2021 — KFOR News) – Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after gunshots were reportedly fired after a fight broke out at a party in northeast Lincoln.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Cotner Blvd., near the intersection of N. Cotner and Leighton Ave., around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning on reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they determined that a fight broke out at a party that was being hosted at a mechanic’s shop in the area, and that shots were fired in the aftermath of the fight. By the time that officers arrived, any potential suspects had already fled the area.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.