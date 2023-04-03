Gunshots Reported Early Sunday Morning In Railyard District

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–Lincoln Police are looking for whoever was involved in firing gunshots just after 2 o’clock Sunday morning in the 600 block of Canopy Street in the Railyard district.

Captain Todd Kocian says a witness told investigators about seeing people running from the area. Officers found two vehicles with bullet holes. About 50 shell casings from two different caliber handguns were recovered. One of the vehicles hit several parked vehicles in the area.

No reports of any injuries and the investigation is ongoing.