Hazing Incidents at Private School are Being Investigated

WAHOO–(KFOR May 9)–A series of hazing incidents involving students at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo are being investigated by law enforcement.

Court records say two search warrants filed last week in Saunders County Court outline two boys who were allegedly sodomized. Those assaults were recorded and shared with other students in the school. Wahoo Police are now trying to search two students’ phones to gather evidence. Police were first made aware of the allegations on April 19 after school officials with Bishop Neumann reached out.

Two boys accused in the assault and ultimately cited both of them on suspicions of first-degree sexual assault. One of them also faces a charge for creating child pornography.