Health Department Extends Covid Booster Clinics To More Teens

Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced it will expand COVID-19 booster doses clinics to include those age 16 and older starting Friday, December 10. The announcement follows approval today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for those age 16 and 17.
Booster doses help maximize existing protection against COVID-19 and its variants. With the high number of cases and hospitalizations locally, and the holidays approaching, LLCHD officials urge everyone age 16 and older who is eligible for a booster dose to get it now for a greater level of protection.
The health department is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Residents can also schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome at upcoming clinics:
CDC Pfizer booster recommendation:
Pfizer booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for everyone age 16 and older.
CDC Moderna booster recommendation:
Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for everyone age 18 and older.
CDC Johnson and Johnson booster recommendation:
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose for everyone age 18 and older. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
Several local pharmacies are providing booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.