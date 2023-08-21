Heat and Humidity To Stick Around Lincoln Most of the Week

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 21)–The next few days will be hot and muggy, tough enough for athletes competing in football and other fall sports to endure.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicoliason, athletes and coaches use the wet bulb globe temperature method to see what it will a feels like outside.

“Instead of a heat index, which is taken in the shade, you take this in the sunshine,” Nicoliason told KFOR News. “You’re factoring in the humidity, you’re factoring in the heat. You’re also factoring in the wind and how high the sun is up in the sky.”

Nicoliason says extreme heat and humidity will impact outdoor activities by late in the afternoon and it’s recommended that practice time be moved inside or cancelled.

Record highs could be broken over the next couple of days.