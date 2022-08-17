HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian Crusaders

Head Coach: Kurt Earl (7th Year)

Career Record: 22-35

2021 Record: 3-6

Returning starters/letterwinners: Luke Penrod, 6-0, 180, sr., A/LB; Jake Bigler, 5-10, 170, sr., A/LB; Luke Lafler, 6-0, 195, sr., G/NT; Christian Witt, 6-0 , 205, sr., C/DT; Nick Roth, 6-0, 175, sr., X/DB; Andrew Johnson, 6-0, 185, sr., S/QB; Jhared Alvarez, 5-10, 190, sr., LB/B; Dane Omel, 5-8, 175, soph., LB/B.

Others to watch: Sammy Svoboda, QB; Truman Paulson, QB.

Season outlook: Lincoln Christian returns quality skill players, but developing depth along the front lines will be key. There will be battle for the starting quarterback job between Andrew Johnson, Sammy Svoboda and Truman Paulson, with Johnson having the edge entering fall camp. The Crusaders open the season August 26 at home, hosting Lincoln Lutheran in the annual Spirit Sword game.