High School Football Scoreboard Week 2
August 31, 2023 11:01PM CDT
Thursday
Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln High 35, Omaha Northwest 0
Creighton Prep 24, Millard North 19
Sterling 31, St. Edward 22
Friday
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast
Columbus at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn North
Seward at Lincoln Pius X
Elkhorn at Norris
Beatrice at Waverly
Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann
Raymond Central at Malcolm
Hampton at Parkview Christian
Norfolk at Bellevue East
Kearney at Fremont
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Millard West at Omaha North
Gretna at Omaha Central
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South
Grand Island at Omaha Westside
Scottsbluff at North Platte
Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista
Omaha Gross at Omaha Westview
Ralston at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Omaha Buena Vista at Gretna East
Syracuse at Omaha Concordia
Nebraska City Lourdes at Palmyra
Omaha Skutt at Grand Island Northwest
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
Plattsmouth at Bennington
Wayne at Douglas County West
Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman
Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock
Wilber-Clatonia at Louisville
Columbus Lakeview at Boys Town
Conestoga at Johnson County Central
Fillmore Central at Milford