Hot Weekend Ahead

Lincoln, NE (June 17, 2022) The name has shifted, but the meaning is still the same. Whether it’s labeled an “Excessive Heat Watch” or a “Heat Advisory”, Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa are in for a muggy and uncomfortable weekend. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to be at or near 100 degrees, and Monday is forecast to go over 100. Heat Index readings each day will be as high as 110.
The extreme heat will be an even bigger shock, coming on the heels of 1.8″ to up to 4″ of rain across the area Thursday night, following downpours Wednesday. Hail was also widespread Thursday night, following a night of several tornadoes and severe thunderstorms Wednesday.
Along with the discomfort, genuine health problems can occur from excessive exposure and activity in the heat, according to Dr. Patrick Mulherin, Assistant Facility Medical Director of CHI Health in Omaha.
“Anywhere from simple heat exhaustion to people coming in with full-blown heat strokes, various levels of dehydration and complications that come along with that.”
Dr. Mulherin said the problems related to heat follow a spectrum, with heat exhaustion being the least serious and heat stroke the most serious. He was asked to describe the symptoms that characterize heat stroke.
“If a person is overheated, and they also have neurological symptoms it’s considered to be heat stroke. And so, some of those symptoms would be like altered mental status, confusion, severe headache and even seizures.”
Dr. Mulherin says it’s best to take it easy and sip water continuously if you have to be outside in the heat for long periods of time.