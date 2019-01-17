Husband Allegedly Threatens Wife With Gun

While you slept Thursday morning, a 39 year old man and his 36 year old wife got into an argument.  Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS Wesley Sun allegedly pointed a gun at his wife during the dispute.  2 adults inside got out, calling police.  They talked Sun out of the house at 1606 North 31st and arrested him for domestic assault, terroristic threats, using a weapon in commission of a felony, a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.  Sun’s wife was not harmed.

