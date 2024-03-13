HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Holds Off Wichita State

WICHITA, KS–(NU Athletics Mar. 12)–Nebraska’s offense scattered double-digit hits for the third straight game, as the Huskers held on to an 8-6 victory over against Wichita State in baseball at Eck Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Huskers improved to 7-1 on the road and have now won seven of their last eight games overall.

Nebraska (10-4) scored eight runs on 11 hits, while Wichita State (9-6) had six runs on 10 hits with a trio of errors.

Cole Evans went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and RBI, becoming the second Husker this season to post four or more hits in a game. Tyler Stone slugged his third homer across his last five games, while Ben Columbus went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks, matching a career-high with three RBI.

Clay Bradford reached in three of his five plate appearances with Rhett Stokes contributing a hit in the leadoff spot.

Will Walsh delivered a quality start for the Huskers, the fifth of his career, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts across six innings of work. It was the Leawood, Kan. native’s longest outing since his complete game in the Big Ten Tournament last season against Michigan State.

Evan Borst struck out four of seven batters faced despite allowing a pair of runs, while Casey Daiss tossed the final 1.1 innings to secure his team-leading third save of the season.

Wichita State struck first after Walsh hit a pair of batters, setting the table for an RBI from Dayvin Johnson to put the Shockers up by a run. The southpaw worked himself out of trouble in the opening frame, stranding runners on the corners to limit the damage.

Bradford began the second inning with a double down the left-field line, his third extra-base hit of the season. However, Wichita State starter Brady Hamilton punched out the next two batters and left two men on base for the second consecutive inning.

The Husker offense came to life in the third inning as Evans’ one-out single set the table for Stone’s two-run blast to put NU up, 2-1. Stone now has hits each of his last 10 starts, going 15-for-43 (.349) over that stretch with three doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.

Anglim and Bradford continued the Husker rally with consecutive singles before being driven in by Columbus’ two-run single to give Nebraska a 4-1 lead. The senior became the seventh Husker this season with multiple RBI in two-out situations.

In the fourth inning, NU put up its second-straight crooked number to grow its lead after a throwing error and RBI sacrifice fly from Anglim put the Big Red up by five runs.

Three straight free passes loaded the bases and eventually plated a run on Columbus’ full-count walk as Nebraska’s lead ballooned to 7-1 in the fourth inning.

Walsh settled in on the mound, retiring 12 of his next 14 batters faced after surrendering a run in the opening frame. The left-hander ran into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing a two-run home run but induced a double-play ball to keep the Huskers ahead 7-3.

NU tacked on another run in the top of the seventh, as Dylan Hufft drew a leadoff work and swiped second base. Following two quick outs, Evans tallied his third hit of the ballgame to bring home the sophomore and extend the Big Red advantage back to five runs.

Borst made his fourth relief appearance of the season, striking out a pair in the seventh and eighth inning, but exited after allowing runners to reach second and third. Jackson Brockett entered the game and surrendered three straight hits to allow the Shockers to cut the deficit to 8-6.

However, Daiss recorded the final out in the eighth inning and worked around a two-out single in the ninth to shut down the Wichita State comeback attempt.

Nebraska and Wichita State wrap up a quick two-game set tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. CT at Eck Stadium. Wednesday’s matchup can be seen on ESPN+