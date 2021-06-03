HUSKER BASEBALL: Schwellenbach Named Second Team All-American

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 3)–After being named Big Ten Player of the Year on Sunday, Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach was honored as a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday morning.
Tabbed as the utility player on the second team, Schwellenbach has performed both at the plate and on the mound for Nebraska in 2021. He enters the postseason hitting .289 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs in 43 games. On the mound, the Saginaw, Mich., native ended the regular season tied for the conference lead in saves with nine. He has a 0.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 25.1.
Schwellenbach was one of two Big Ten players honored. The other was Iowa’s Trenton Wallace, who was a second-team pick as a starting pitcher.
Nebraska opens the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 PM against Northeastern in the Fayetteville Regional. The game will be video stream on ESPN3.