HUSKER FOOTBALL: 48 Players Earn Academic All-Conference Honors

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 11)–Nebraska had 48 football student-athletes earn Academic All-Big Ten recognition as announced by the Conference office on Wednesday. Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry leads the honorees after being named an Academic All-Big Ten selection for the fourth consecutive year.
A native of Grayson, Ga., Barry earned his degree in ethnic studies in May of 2019 and competed during his senior season as a graduate student. On the field, Barry was a 2019 team captain and led the Huskers in tackles for the second straight season. Barry is the 12th football player in school history to earn four Academic All-Conference selections.
Barry is joined on the team by nine players who earned their third selection Academic All-Big Ten team. That group includes senior defensive lineman Fyn Anderson, junior receiver Ty Chaffin, junior offensive tackle Matt Farniok, junior receiver Todd Honas, senior running back Wyatt Mazour, junior defensive end Ben Stille, junior tight end Jack Stoll, junior safety Eli Sullivan and junior offensive guard Boe Wilson.
Twelve Husker players made their second appearance on the Academic All-Big Ten team, while 26 football student-athletes were recognized for the first time.
The 48 football honorees were part of a group of 100 Nebraska student-athletes to receive Academic All-Big Ten recognition on Wednesday, including 18 women’s soccer players, 15 members of the women’s cross country team, 11 men’s cross country student-athletes and eight volleyball student-athletes.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Nebraska Football Academic All-Big Ten Honorees
Austin Allen, Soph., Mechanized Systems Management (2nd Academic All-Big Ten Selection)
David Alston, RFr., Advertising and Public Relations (1)
Fyn Anderson, Graduate, Finance (3)
Christian Banker, Soph., Nutrition and Health Sciences (2)
Mohamed Barry, Graduate, Ethnic Studies (4)
Andrew Bunch, Jr., Communication Studies (2)
Bradley Bunner, Soph., Finance (2)
Tony Butler, Graduate, Educational Administration—Master’s (2)
Chris Cassidy, Soph., Criminology and Criminal Justice (1)
Ty Chaffin, Jr., Mathematics Education (3)
Matt Farniok, Jr., Criminology and Criminal Justice (3)
Will Farniok, RFr., Biological Sciences (1)
Colton Feist, RFr., Business Administration (1)
Bennett Folkers, RFr., Business Administration (1)
Trent Hixson, Soph., Accounting (2)
Todd Honas, Jr., Communication Studies (3)
Will Honas, Jr., Nutrition and Health Sciences (1)
Damian Jackson, Soph., Child, Youth and Family Studies (2)
Brenden Jaimes, Jr., Criminology and Criminal Justice (1)
Joseph Johnson, RFr., Business Administration (1)
Miles Jones, RFr., Business Administration (1)
Cameron Jurgens, RFr., Nutrition and Health Sciences (1)
Reid Karel, Graduate, Business-Master’s (2)
Bryson Krull, RFr., Nutrition and Health Sciences (1)
Wyatt Liewer, RFr., Agricultural Economics (1)
Ben Lingenfelter, Soph., Mechanical Engineering (1)
Adrian Martinez, Soph., Business Administration (1)
Wyatt Mazour, Graduate, Nutrition and Health Sciences (3)
Lance McCallum, Soph., Finance (1)
Hunter Miller, Soph., Civil Engineering (2)
Cade Mueller, RFr., Mechanical Engineering (1)
Simon Otte, RFr., Mechanical Engineering (1)
Jordan Paup, Soph., Criminology and Criminal Justice (2)
Brian Perez, Jr., Biological Sciences (2)
Barret Pickering, Soph., Management (1)
Cameron Pieper, RFr., Elementary and Special Education (1)
Casey Rogers, RFr., Sports Media and Communications (1)
Connor Ruth, RFr., Business Administration (1)
Corbin Ruth, Soph., Finance (1)
Matt Sichterman, Soph., Software Engineering (2)
Ben Stille, Jr., Nutrition and Health Sciences (3)
Jack Stoll, Jr., Marketing (3)
Eli Sullivan, Jr., Mechanical Engineering (3)
Noah Vedral, Soph., Communication Studies (1)
Matt Waldoch, Soph., Child, Youth and Family Studies (1)
Kade Warner, Soph., Fisheries and Wildlife (2)
Tate Wildeman, RFr., Sports Media and Communications (1)
Boe Wilson, Jr., Criminology and Criminal Justice (3)