HUSKER FOOTBALL: AP Preseason Rankings Have Nebraska In Top 25
LINCOLN–(KFOR August 19)–The hype about the 2019 Nebraska football team has caught the attention of the voters to the Associated Press College Football poll.
The Huskers are No. 24 in the preseason rankings released on Monday.
Other Big Ten teams included in the ratings are Ohio State (No. 5), Michigan (No. 7), Penn State (No. 15), Michigan State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), and Iowa (No. 20).
Northwestern, Nebraska’s opponent Oct. 5, is receiving votes along with Minnesota (the Huskers play in Minneapolis on Oct. 12).
Defending national champion Clemson is No. 1, followed by Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma to finish out the top four.
Record
1. Clemson (52) 15-0
2. Alabama (10) 14-1
3. Georgia 11-3
4. Oklahoma 12-2
5. Ohio St. 13-1
6. LSU 10-3
7. Michigan 10-3
8. Florida 10-3
9. Notre Dame 12-1
10. Texas 10-4
11. Oregon 9-4
12. Texas A&M 9-4
13. Washington 10-4
14. Utah 9-5
15. Penn St. 9-4
16. Auburn 8-5
17. UCF 12-1
18. Michigan St. 7-6
19. Wisconsin 8-5
20. Iowa 9-4
21. Iowa St. 8-5
22. Syracuse 10-3
23. Washington St. 11-2
24. Nebraska 4-8
25. Stanford 9-4
Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.
ALSO READ: Alternate uniforms unveiled for upcoming Nebraska football season.