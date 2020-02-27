HUSKER FOOTBALL: Place Kicker Pickering Leaves The Program
LINCOLN–(KFOR/Hail Varsity Feb. 27)–Hail Varsity has confirmed that kicker Barret Pickering is no longer on the Nebraska football team. He had been with the Huskers since 2018, after winning the starting job as a true freshman.
Pickering made 40-of-41 extra-point attempts and 14-of-18 field goals in 2018. An unspecified injury forced Pickering to redshirt, after missing the first seven games of the 2019 season, but he debuted against Indiana. He finished his career by converting on 17-of-23 field goals and 50-of-51 PATs.
With Pickering leaving, the Huskers have junior Matt Waldoch, redshirt freshman Gabe Heins, sophomore Chase Contreraz and walk-on Tyler Crawford, who will join the team this summer.