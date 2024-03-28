HUSKER FOOTBALL: Rhule Pleased With Progress After Second Practice

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics Mar. 28)–The second spring practice for the Nebraska football team wrapped up Thursday morning, with Husker head coach Matt Rhule addressing the media afterward.

Rhule talked about how Husker lineman Nash Hutmacher made the transition from wrestling in the NCAA championships two weeks ago to spring football practice.

“We want him to have some time to rest his body. What he did was grueling. He also wants to be out there with his teammates. I can’t say enough about Nash. I can’t say enough about the professionalism of the wrestling program here, of Coach (Mark) Manning and his entire staff. I think it’s been a really good thing for Nash, body-wise. I think he feels good at that weight and we’re going to experiment with him at that weight,” Rhule said.

As far as the receivers are concerned this spring, Rhule said a lot of things are being thrown at them with development.

“They’re all having to learn,” Rhule added. “I think the thing you see with Jaylen Lloyd, obviously, Malachi (Coleman) is injured, but you can see his physical development. He’s chomping at the bit to practice and he’s doing some things in practice. I think with Jaylen, with Jaidyn (Doss), they’ve done a great job with their bodies, physically, to develop. We’ve got good DBs, so the battles as we go throughout spring should be good.”

When it comes to the three scholarship quarterbacks, Coach Rhule said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“Dylan (Raiola) and Daniel (Kaelin) have done a great job of preparing within this offense. I think they know what to do, they know where to go with the football. They’re on time. They’re savvy. They’re smart. I’ve been really, really pleased,” according to Rhule. “Heinrich (Haarberg) has done a great job of mastering – you go through last year, you’re building for one guy and you move into another. Now, year two, we know what we are, we know who we have. We know the guys. We bring Glenn (Thomas) back into the fold with us. We’ve been really able, at least in the passing game, to identify what we want to do. You can see Henrich being very comfortable with those things.”

Nebraska will continue spring practice on Tuesday. The Red-White Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at Memorial Stadium.