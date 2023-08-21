HUSKER FOOTBALL: Rhule Talked Expectations Following Saturday Scrimmage

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 19)–Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with members of the media following Saturday’s scrimmage. Rhule addressed his expectations of the team after today’s scrimmage as well as the leadership opportunities during season.

“We played really strong on defense again today,” Rhule said. “Some of the issues the offense had in terms of procedure logistics went away. I thought it was a step in the right direction. There’s still more work to do on the offense and defense, but I like where we’re at right now.”

Rhule discusses the improvement quarterback Jeff Sims has made this fall camp regarding his previous turnover rate.

“When the Big 10 Network came, they talked about him having the highest rate in college football for turnovers,” he said. “I would have never suspected that. I went back and watched them. There were a lot of times when you’d probably say it’s not his fault. We want to win the turnover battle, but we also want to win the explosive play battle. We want to be explosive, and I think Jeff is learning that. I think he’s playing good football and he’s done a nice job.”

He also discussed this year’s leadership opportunities and what that will look like during the season.

“We won’t do captains,” Rhule said. “We will be doing game captains and when we get to bowl season, then we’ll vote on permanent captains. There will be guys that emerge as the season goes on. We have our single digits, and we have our unity council that the guys will vote for who will be on that. There will be different opportunities for guys to serve in different ways.”

The Huskers will return to the practice field on Tuesday as they prep for the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota.